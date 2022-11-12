Ali named new DG NAB Lahore

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ali Sarfaraz Hussain has been appointed as new director general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore. A notification for the appointment of Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, who is grade 20 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service, was issued Saturday on the orders of the NAB chairman.

The notification was issued by NAB Deputy Director Hamza Nehal Tariq The federal government has handed over Ali Sarfaraz’s services to the NAB on deputation for three years. Ali Sarfaraz will replace Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem who was removed from the DG NAB Lahore post on Friday. Mirza Sultan Saleem had been ordered by the NAB chairman to report to the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad. (INP)