Ali Zafar takes legal action over women’s letter to President Alvi opposing award

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Superstar Ali Zafar’s legal counsel has strongly responded to the ‘defamatory letter’ by Aurat March and claimed that there was no case in court against the singer.

The Women’s March wrote a letter of objection to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi for granting the Pride of Performance Award to the singer Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar’s legal team has taken action against them in response.

According to the legal team, the letter written by the Women’s March to the President of Pakistan was misrepresented and Women’s March is used to defame Ali Zafar after he was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award.

As there are no cases pending against Ali Zafar, his legal team stated that “It is unfortunate that the organization working for women’s rights is becoming part of the defamation campaign.”

Earlier, the complaint filed by singer Meesha Shafi against Ali Zafar was dismissed by the Punjab Ombudsman followed by the Governor Punjab and eventually the Lahore High Court.