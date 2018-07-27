Ali Zaidi opposes Aleem Khan’s candidature as Punjab CM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also contemplating forming the next government in Punjab as the previously ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has lost is simple majority.

The party held consultative discussions at the chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Bani Gala where senior party leaders and winning candidates were present.

Well-placed sources have informed that PTI leader Aleem Khan has reportedly emerged as the prospective candidate for the coveted post.

However, PTI leader Ali Zaidi told a private television channel that no final decision has been made in this regard and meeting of the core committee has not been held which will decide the candidates.

When asked if Aleem Khan was a suitable candidate for the post, he said the enquiry was at an initial stage and there should further investigations against him, but if the allegations are serious then he should not be selected as a candidate.

“My principled position is that there should be an enquiry, investigation and ultimately result,” he said adding that he is not aware of the stage of enquiry against Aleem Khan.

“However, if there is any enquiry and there is any proof then I don’t think he is a candidate.”

Ali Zaidi also said that Aleem Khan was in opposition for five years without an official position but still the previous government didn’t proceed against him.

However, he was adamant that he should not be a candidate if there are any serious charges or allegations against him.

Aleem Khan is currently facing an investigation in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for owning an offshore company, and has further allegations of land-grabbing and owning properties beyond known means.

According to latest party position in Punjab, the PML-N has secured 129 seats while PTI has 122 seats, and both are in position to form the next provincial government.

Advertisements