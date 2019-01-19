Alia Bhatt praises Varun Dhawan’s work in ‘Kalank’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: One of the most loved duo, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are undoubtedly Bollywood’s most talented stars of their generation.

They made their debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and post that have starred in various films together. Abhishek Varman’s Kalank being their fourth outing together, the two have been shooting for it since months now. Finally, a wrap for Varun on the film, it got co-star Alia emotional. She was all praise for him.

Both Varun and Alia have time and again shared pictures and videos from the sets of the film and it has got all their fans excited. Produced by Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated for April 19, 2019 release.