Alia Bhatt reacts to fans ‘congratulating’ her ahead of Ranbir Kapoor wedding

Web Desk

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been the talk of the town in recent days, with fans yearning to see the couple finally seal the deal.

Amid reports of their upcoming wedding, filmmaker Farah Khan gave a call to her pal Karan Johar, who was busy filming with Alia on set of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan panned the camera towards Alia, who then had a little chat with Farah.

While the two chatted, a flock of fans entered the frame from Farah’s end screaming: “Hi Alia! Congratulations!”

Reacting to their words, Alia was seen blushing and meekly replied, “For what?” before suppressing her telling laugh!