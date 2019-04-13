Alia Bhatt ready for her South debut

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is now considered to be one the biggest stars in the film industry and her track record pretty much justifies that tag. Her last release Gully Boy helped her earn a big thumb up from critics as well as the audience. The actress has a lot of interesting projects in her kitty including Baahubali director SS Rajamouli magnum opus titled RRR.

Even though Alia is currently occupied with the promotions of her next release Kalank, the actress has already began prepping for her southern debut. Rumour has it that Alia Bhatt wants to pick up on the language before the film goes on floors and has begun attending Telugu classes. Recently, Alia also stated that SS Rajamouli was on the bucket list of her directors so it isn’t surprising to see the actress going all out when she’s got the opportunity of working with him.

Alia Bhatt’s will next be seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)