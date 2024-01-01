Alia Bhatt reveals suffering from ‘rare disease’

(Web Desk) – Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has disclosed that she has been suffering from a mysterious disease for quite some time.

She made this remark while giving interview to magazine in which she said that she was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Activity Hyperactivity Disorder).

Due to this, she cannot sustain more than 45 minutes on the makeup set and prefer to remain simple.

My skin is really sensitive to excessive makeup and therefore I prefer to avoid it as much as I can,” she said.

She also mentioned an incident and said her makeup artist also requested that she gave her two hours on her marriage but she refused.