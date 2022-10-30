Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Dulhania’ franchise to get another sequel

Web Desk

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan most-loved ‘Dulhania’ franchise will be getting a third installment, reports.

The duo has been famous ever since their first on-screen appearance in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Both Alia and Varun collaborated later on in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two films received tremendous appreciation by the audience.

Now, the makers are planning for another installment. Sources reveled: “The Dulhania franchise is extremely special for Karan, Varun, Alia and Shashank, and the team really wants to come together for part 3. They have discussed a few ideas among themselves, however, they are yet to finalize the script.”

“Once the story is locked they will figure out the other logistics. Just like the first two parts, the third film too will thrive on romance, endearing characters, and the overall innocence of the story and the characters, told sources.”

According to PinkVilla, the first part of the franchise Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released in 2014. Later on, Badrinath ki Dulhania came out after three years.