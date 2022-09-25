Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ drops first look

Web Desk

NEW DELHI: Netflix has unveiled the first look of its upcoming action thriller Heart of Stone which stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, who will be marking her Hollywood debut with the film.

Fans lapped up the the teaser and some BTS glimpses of the high-octane action sequences, which Netflix showcased as part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24.

At the start of the video, a long shot of a bike speeding through a coastal road and a desert could be seen. Then comes a voiceover, which goes, “You know what you signed up for – no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

We then see Gal Gadot as CIA agent Rachel Stone amid montages of desolate neighbourhoods. Afterwards, the video provides a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from Heart of Stone.

After a quick glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan’s characters, there are several shots of fast-paced action scenes.

Gal Gadot explains, “Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain.”

During some of the BTS scenes in the video, Alia Bhatt says,” It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.”

The video also reveals that her character in the film is called Keya Dhawan, but no more details are forthcoming.

Alia also filmed several action scenes for the movie.

In an interview with Variety, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting an action movie for the first time. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.