Alice Wells, Ijaz Shah discuss regional, national security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Monday met Interior Minister Ijaz Shah in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to regional and national security situation came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Shah said that the matter of illegal Pakistani immigrants residing in the United States has been discussed extensively and is near resolution.

Wells said that the United States government appreciates the efforts being made by the Pakistani government in high regard and looks to strengthen ties.

“We are trying to formulate a workable, stable method of verifying passports and other related documents of people travelling from Pakistan to the United States,” said Alice Wells.

“Cases resolved in the months of November, December and January have already been sent to the American Embassy.”