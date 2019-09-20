Alice Wells lauds PM Imran’s ‘Clear-cut’ remarks on Kashmir

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on Indian occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regional stability.

She said in a post on Twitter wrote, “Applaud PM Imran unambiguous and important statement that militants from Pakistan who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris and Pakistan. We agree. Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regional stability.”

PM Imran during the opening of the Torkham border town had said, “Such a person would be an enemy of Pakistan and Kashmir,” adding that India would exploit it and blame the country for sponsoring terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Wells statement comes ahead of PM Imran’s visit to US, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump.

According to the official schedule, the first meeting between the prime minister and the US president will be at lunch whereas the other will be at hi-tea.

PM Imran will also address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.