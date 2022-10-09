Aliya Riaz’s unbeaten half-century secures semi-final spot for Pakistan

F.P. Report

SYLHET : Aliya Riaz blasted an unbeaten half-century to seal a 71-run win for Pakistan over UAE in the 17th fixture of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Sunday. The win also confirms Pakistan place in the semi-final with eight points from four matches and are currently second on the points table.

After being put into bat, Pakistan lost inform opening batter Sidra Amin (two off six) in the fourth over with 14 runs on the board. Muneeba was joined by captain Bismah Maroof, but the left-handed Bismah went away scoring seven off 12 balls and Omaima Sohail for first ball duck to put Pakistan in a spot of bother with 41 for three in the eighth over.

The right-handed Aliya Riaz joined Muneeba and both batters added a 36-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Muneeba scored 43 off 45 balls, smashing five fours and a six. Ayesha Naseem (one off four) was next to go, both batters fell to Esha Oza – who bagged three wickets for 22 from her four overs.

At 78 for five in 14.2 overs, the player of the match from India’s win, Nida Dar joined Aliya at the middle. Both all-rounders put up an unbroken 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 34 runs. During the course of the partnership, seven fours and three towering sixes were hit. Player of the match, Aliya returned undefeated on a 36-ball 57, hitting five fours and three sixes, while Nida struck four boundaries during her knock of 25 from 17 balls. Pakistan scored 145 for five in 20 overs.

In reply, UAE were never in the hunt to chase down the target and managed to score only 74 for five in their 20 overs. Khushi Kumar top-scored with an unbeaten 19-ball 20, which included two fours. Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal bagged a wicket each.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in their last group match on 11 October. Both semi-finals will be played on 13 October, the top team will face number four team in the first semi-final, while the second semi-final will be played between the sides finishes second and third in the group stage. The final will be played on 15 October.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat UAE by 71 runs

Pakistan 145-5, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 57 not out, Muneeba Ali 43, Nida Dar 25 not out; Esha Oza 3-22)

UAE 74-5, 20 overs (Khushi Kumar 20 not out)

Player of the match – Aliya Riaz (Pakistan)