Aliza Sultan accuses ex-husband Feroze Khan of being an ‘irresponsible’ father

(Web Desk): Aliza Sultan, the ex-wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, once again accused her former husband of being an irresponsible father.

After their split, Aliza, who has transitioned into a social media influencer, shared a post on Instagram and held a Q&A session with her followers.

When a fan asked about the challenges of raising children as a single mother, Aliza responded that it was never easy, especially when the father of the children was an irresponsible person.

She further stated that, despite all the difficulties, she had to handle everything as a mother, sometimes being strict and other times showing love and affection.

She praised all mothers who raise their children while their husbands are at work, calling them heroes.

This isn’t the first time Aliza has made public statements about Feroze Khan.

Previous comments from her regarding Feroze went viral on social media, and while the actor responded at that time, he has remained silent this time around, with no public reaction to her latest accusations.