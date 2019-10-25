All anti-government campaigns will end if PM Imran grants NRO: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said all anti-government campaigns will end if Prime Minister Imran Khan grants NRO to the opposition.

The federal minister talked to media and claimed that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party has come to an end.

Sheikh Rashid said former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition is more critical than erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif. I had suggested Imran Khan to let them go and get rid of this problem, he added.

The minister said politics should not be done over anyone’s health. Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to provide best medical facilities to the PML-N supremo, he said.

Sheikh Rashid stressed that ‘miser’ Nawaz Sharif will not return the plundered money; however, negotiations can be held with Asif Ali Zardari.

The federal minister said Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is left out of the government for the first time and he is befooling both PML-N and PPP. The Supreme Court’s decision will be respected and Azadi March’s fate will be decided before November 10, he concluded.