All colleges to reopen across Punjab from Monday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has issued a notification for reopening of all private and government colleges in the province from May 31 (Monday) with strict implementation of corona SOPs.

HED Secretary Nadeem Mehboob said that private and government colleges will be reopened across the province except in Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) as both districts have a higher coronavirus positively ratio.

Earlier, the Punjab Education Minister has already announced the reopening of schools from June 7 and the provincial government has set a target to inoculate public and private teachers before the reopening of the schools.

Murad Raas was talking to the media after the inauguration of a vaccine centre only for teachers at Wahdat Road in Lahore.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced plans to open schools in five more districts of the province from May 31 (Monday) including Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur. As many as 21 KP districts have already resumed educational activities as Covid-19 cases ratio dropped in these districts.