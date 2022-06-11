F.P. Report

KARACHI: The motorbike assemblers in Pakistan including Honda, Metro, United, and Road Prince have raised the prices of motorcycles following a massive hike in petrol prices.

Honda has increased the prices of different models of motorcycles by Rs3,000 to Rs9,000.

The price of Honda 70cc has been increased by Rs3,600 and that of Honda 125cc by Rs5,000.

Road Prince and Metro have also increased the prices of their all models by Rs3,000.

United and Metro also increased the prices of all bikes to 3,000

Metro company has increased the prices of its 100cc and 200cc motorcycle loaders by Rs7,000 and Rs10,000 respectively.

The assemblers are of the view that the motorcycles’ prices had to be increased following a massive hike in the prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum products.

Now, the price of Honda CD70 will be at Rs106,500 after an increase of Rs3,600.

The price of Honda CD Dream will be at Rs113,500 after an increase of Rs4,000.

Honda Pridor will be available at Rs144,900 with an increase of Rs5,000.

Honda CG125 will be available at Rs168,500 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Honda CG125 Special will be available at Rs198,500 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Honda CB125F will be available at Rs253,900 with an increase of Rs9,000.

Honda CB150F will be available at Rs308,900 with an increase of Rs9,000.

Honda CB150F Silver will be available at Rs312,900 with an increase of Rs9,000.