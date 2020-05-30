All credit for conducting nuclear blasts goes to Nawaz: Raja Zafar-ul-Haq

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq has said that the credit for the nuclear blasts goes to former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed that he, Gohar Ayub and Raja Zafarul Haq wanted to conduct nuclear blasts in the country while all members of the cabinet, including the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, were against it.

When asked about his absence from the country on the occasion of the nuclear blasts, Sheikh Rashid said he was out of Pakistan on official duty but he was among those who had data about the nuclear blasts.

Reacting to the statement made by Sheikh Rashid, senior PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that the credit for nuclear blasts goes to Nawaz Sharif and it cannot be taken away fom him.

He further said that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid was wrong to say that Nawaz Sharif had opposed the blasts as they could not have taken place without his consent.