All domestic flight to be suspended till April 2

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to control spread of deadly coronavirus government has decided to be suspended all types of flight including domestic and chartered flights in the country from March 26 to April 2.

According to spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), all domestic, chartered and private flights will be suspended; however cargo and flights with special permission letters are exempted from the ban.

Earlier, government of Pakistan suspended international flight operations for two weeks to stop spread of the virus.