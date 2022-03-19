All exercises of Opposition parties to get NRO: Ghulam Sarwar

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Saturday said that the objective of the whole exercises of the Opposition parties was only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would fail to achieve their target.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption and looted money. PML-N leadership had done massive corruption and money laundering during their ruling period but now they were expressing themselves as well wisher of the people, he added.

He said that the Opposition parties were using different tactics for getting relaxations in corruption cases which were registered against their leadership but the government was not ready to make any compromise over the issue of accountability process of the corrupts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only hope of the people and they are showing full confidence on his honest leadership, he added.

No-confidence move is a constitutional and democratic right of the Opposition but, what is charge sheet of the Opposition parties against the government, he questioned and said that the government had issued a long charge sheet against the Opposition parties. The leadership of the Opposition parties is involved in loot and plunder of the national exchequer.

The governments of the Opposition parties got foreign loans in their tenures and launched projects to get commissions, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) increased their bank balances and enhanced their properties here and in foreign countries, adding that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was also involved in loot and plunder and there were solid proofs of his corruption but, he tried to escape through delaying tactics and even showed muscles to the NAB to pressurize it.

The corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were not leveled by PTI and there was no role of PTI in Panama declaration as at that time, PML-N was the ruling party and enjoying the majority in the Parliament, the minister expressed and added that the Opposition parties were trying to dislodge the PTI government even from day one and used all tactics against the government as they wanted NRO but, Imran Khan declared to recover looted amount.

To a question, he further said that the Opposition parties were playing in the hands of those who wanted to destabilize Pakistan and external establishment wanted minus Imran Khan but, the nation wants minus three, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and company and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman. He said that the people wanted to get rid of such politicians who were involved in loot and plunder and the plight of poor people could not be changed during 35 years of their regimes.

Now, the Opposition parties are utilizing the looted money to achieve their targets, he said adding, according to media reports, few politicians have sold their conscience at a cost of Rs 150 million to 250 million. The Opposition parties are nowadays involved in horse-trading to dislodge the government like they were doing the politics in the past, he added.

Sarwar Khan said that Sindh government was at top in corruption in the country as no one considered corruption as a crime there.

The Minister informed that legal experts of PTI were preparing a reference to get interpretation from the Supreme Court on horse-trading.

He said that PTI government would not involve in any illegal and undemocratic step. PML-N has been involved in dirty politics and all the illegal and undemocratic moves are introduced by PML-N and they have ruined the political culture of the country. Rapid rise of Nawaz Sharif and company was due to unfair means, he added.

He said, the nation condemns the dirty politics of the Opposition parties. The public sentiment is against the no-confidence move of the opposition parties, he added.

He informed that 400 done attacks were recorded during two tenures of the Opposition parties and they gave approval for the attacks in which thousands of innocent citizens were martyred. They did not try to stop the drone attacks and never launched protests to condemn them.

Ghulam Sarwar said that 80,000 civilians and personnel of armed forces rendered their lives in this war. All places including schools, colleges, universities, mosques, shrines, roads, markets and other places were attacked and innocent school children were also targeted and martyred, he added.

Imran Khan categorically stated that no drone attack would be allowed and no bases would be given. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “We are ready to cooperate with any country for peace but would not join any bloc,” Ghulam Sarwar added.