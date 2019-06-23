All eyes on new committee to end crisis in Afghan parliament

KABUL (TOLO News): Lawmakers in the Afghan parliament, the Wolesi Jirga, on Sunday said that a new committee will be formed to end the ongoing stalemate on the speaker of the house.

The rift began on May 18, when 247 MPs decided to vote Rahmani and Osuli. Based on this quorum, 124 votes were needed for a winning candidate, but 244 MPs cast their votes in which Rahmani got 123 votes while Osuli got 55 votes. A single vote which could determine the fate of the house speaker was announced invalid due to having a dot in the bottom of the ballot paper.

On May 19, a committee of 15 lawmakers was formed to decide on the one controversial vote, but it failed. Another committee of 25 members was formed after that, but it also failed to overcome the rift.

However, on June 18, the lawmakers decided to revote for the two MPs — either by using secret or public voting. Wednesday’s session went into crisis after Osuli’s supporters opposed the public voting by MPs.

Rahmani’s supporters said some MPs are trying to disrupt parliament’s order.

Other MPs alleged that some members of the house were deliberately trying to manipulate ethnic issues inside the house. They warned that the current crisis inside the house can led to the emergence of a parallel house if not curbed.

“You should be ashamed of spreading discrimination in the parliament. You should be ashamed of talking ab out majority and minority within the parliament,” said Fazluddin Hajizada, an MP

“There should be an end to rift, to lawbreaking and to bullying,” the first deputy speaker of the Senate, Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, said at a session of the house on Sunday.

“Both parties have agreed to the point that there is a need to end this stalemate now,” said MP Hamidullah Tokhi.