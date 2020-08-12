All four Lukashenko’s rivals challenge election’s results

Monitoring Desk

MINSK: All four of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s rivals in the presidential race have challenged the election’s results.

Anna Kanopatskaya was the last one to file a complaint with the country’s Central Election Commission on Wednesday.

“I have launched a process to declare the August 9 presidential election invalid in exercise of my right as a presidential candidate. Blatant violations of the Constitution and the Belarusian Electoral Code committed when calling and holding the election will have the most negative consequences,” she wrote on Facebook.

According to Kanopatskaya, “when the ‘newly elected president’ will take the oath of office, another branch of the government, the executive one, will be delegitimized.”

Earlier, presidential candidates Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Andrei Dmitriyev and Sergei Cherechen filed complaints with the Central Election Commission, challenging the election’s outcome. Dmitriyev said that the commission might consider his complaint on August 19, the last day for the announcement of the final results of the presidential vote.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to preliminary results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the vote, Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% and the other three presidential candidates gained less than 2%. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election’s results and filed a complaint with the Central Election Commission. (TASS)