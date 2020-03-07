All out efforts will be made for Karachi’s development: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Karachi is economic hub of the country and all out efforts will be made for its development.

In his broadcast message in the ceremony on the inauguration of development projects at Governor House in Karachi today, he said progress of Pakistan hinges on the progress of Sindh metropolis.

The Prime Minister said Karachi determines the course of development of the country.

When Karachi goes up, whole Pakistan goes up and when Karachi goes down, whole of Pakistan goes down.

He said the development of Karachi is in the interest of Pakistan, even if there is no government of PTI in the province.

Imran Khan said provision of jobs and increase in growth rate will be ensured in Karachi despite the limitations of 18th amendment.

He said all important mega cities of the world including London, Paris, Mumbai, Tehran and others have highly developed metropolitan systems with elected mayors and cabinet and an effective system of revenue collection.

He said it is impossible to develop Karachi from provincial development fund alone and federal government will play its role in various projects.

The Prime Minister said police have been empowered in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the lines of international best practices, so that it becomes an effective law enforcing agency without any influence and pressure.

He expressed the desire that the same system is also developed for Sindh police to improve their performance.

Earlier, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismael inaugurated three recently constructed bridges by the federal government on behalf of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement members of the National and provincial assemblies and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, were also present on the occasion.

The completed projects include the signal-free corridor from Surjani to Lasbela, which includes six bridges, 700 meters long bridge built at Sakhi Hassan intersection, 675 meters long bridge at Five Star Chowrangi and 700 long bridge at KDA Chowrangi.

The Governor on this occasion said that these projects were proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal interest in improving the infrastructure of the country’s commercial hub.

He said Prime Minister has announced projects of 162 billion rupees which would change the face of the city.