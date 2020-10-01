All Pakistan Women’s Squash C’ship begins

ABBOTTABAD (APP): The All Pakistan Women’s Squash Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association got under way at Jansher Khan Squash Complex here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Maghis Sanaullah formally inaugurated the Championship. DIG Hazara Region Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, former Director Sports and President Abbottabad Squash Association Tariq Mahmood, Secretary Syed Abrar Shah, Lt Gen (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, DSO Wasim Fazal Awan, Shaukat Hussain, SP Owais Shafiq and Dr. Qaiser, Senior Journalist and former President Sports Association Rashid Javed and other personalities of the association were present.

Twelve players in the qualifying round of the Championship while a total of 40 players from all across the country are taking part including all the top ranked players. Among these players are Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar, Noor-ul-Huda, Roshna Mehboob, Saima Shaukat, Komal Khan, Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz, Nimrah Aqeel, Hira Aqeel, Ayman Shahbaz, Kainat Khan, Sana Khan, Maira, Zainab Khan, Madina Zafar, Sabghi Arshad, Kulsoom, Noorina Shams, Zahra. Mahosh, Manahel Aqeel, Sadia Gul, Zoya Khalid, Fajr, Misbah Shabbir, Afshan, Nanda, Iqrai, Asma, Rabia Zakir, Rania Qazi, Alina Haq, Hafsa, Qurat Ul Ain, Saleha Chaudhry and Iman are included.

KP’s Hafsa got a bye in the qualifying round of the Championship. In the second match, Hafsa of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 11-3 against Punjab’s Bushra Khalid. Saleha Chaudhry won the match against Qurat Ul Ain of Punjab by 11-6 and 11-4. KP’s Asma and Rabia Zakir got bye. KP’s Iman won by 11-4 and 11-7 against KP’s Rania Qazi. The main round will start from Friday in which 32 players are participating. The closing ceremony of the Championship will be held on October 4 at 2.00 pm. Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani will be the chief guest.

In this regard, the President of the Provincial Squash Association Qamar Zaman said that top ranked players from all over the country are participating in the Championship. The Association has been organizing these competitions for the last eight years. He said that holding the Championship in Abbottabad would give a big boost to squash.