All Parties Conference to discuss Kashmir on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on Monday (tomorrow) to devise a joint strategy over Kashmir issue.

The APC will be chaired by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting will talk about the situation of the occupiued Kashmir and a joint strategy will be devised by the opposition parties on Kashmir matter.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the conference.

The situation arose after the failure of the Senate election in the APC will be reviewed while the future strategy will be jointly decided.

PML-N spokesperson said that the leader of opposition would not attend the huddle due to his backache, while a delegation comprising of party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq will represent the party.

On the other hand, Nayyer Bukhari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar will represent the PPP due to the absence of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asfandyar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Awais Norani, Aftab Sherpao and Hurriyet leaders have also been invited to attend the huddle.