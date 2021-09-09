All-rounder Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols.

The left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which were administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday.

All other squad members have tested negative and, as such, the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from 17 September to 3 October.