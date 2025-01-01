All stakeholders must be included in Ukraine peace process

It was all very “America first”. And given the remarks of the US leader beforehand, forewarned.

Yet European leaders were still left shell-shocked by the barrage of criticism that came their way at the just-concluded Munich Security Conference. They were also left aghast at the possibility of the United States striking a deal with Russia on the Ukraine crisis without them having any say. Even Kyiv, it appeared was not to be involved.

While the US messaging was walked back to a degree subsequently, Tuesday’s talks in Saudi Arabia between the US and Russia were still being viewed with some anxiety by European countries, suspicious of what might be on the table for discussion. After all, it was not so long ago that the US said those not at the table were going to be on the menu.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would neither participate in nor accept the results of the talks because it was not invited or notified. In addition, European leaders held an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday and expressed their concerns about the possibility of them being excluded from relevant peace talks. They are adamant that how the conflict ends concerns not only Ukraine’s security, but also that of Europe.

China has always believed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the crisis, and it has made consistent efforts to promote peace talks.

It supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis, and welcomes all efforts to that end, including the talks between the US and Russia. At the same time, it expects all relevant parties and stakeholders to be included in any peace process.

Past experience shows that a conflict, when prolonged, tends to deteriorate and escalate, even to an extent unthinkable for the parties concerned. The Ukraine conflict is once again imparting that lesson. It has already had far-reaching consequences, and there has been the growing risk of a broader confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Russia, and even concerns it may trigger a nuclear war.

So it should be to the relief of the world that both sides directly engaged in the hostilities have given indications that they are now willing to end the conflict at the negotiating table.

China’s position on the Ukraine crisis has always been that the earlier talks start, the sooner peace will arrive. That has not changed. It continues to maintain communication with relevant parties and seeks to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the crisis, urging that both sides’ concerns be addressed.

With the crisis now having seemingly reached a critical moment for its resolution, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — the first high-level, in-person discussions in years between the two countries — should be viewed as a positive development.

Such diplomatic engagement is critical to get the ball of peace talks rolling. But while China is glad to see “enhanced communication and dialogue” between Russia and the US, as a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, it wants the peace process to produce a sustainable European security architecture, not just a quick-fix deal aimed at achieving a notable diplomatic success to fulfill the US president’s election promise.

So that a fair, lasting, binding and mutually acceptable agreement is forthcoming, as Beijing urged, all parties and stakeholders should participate in the peace talks process in a timely manner.

Since the conflict is being fought in Europe, China believes that it is necessary for Europe to play a role in the peace process. The final outcome of the negotiations should be a balanced, workable and lasting European security architecture that is truly conducive to lasting security in Europe.

China hopes that the latest developments are generating momentum toward the restoration of peace on the European continent. In the current circumstances, all parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, and avoid any move that might complicate the crisis.

A solution that is truly conducive to lasting security in Europe would be a boon for the world. China will do all it can to play a constructive role to this end.