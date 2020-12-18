All unnecessary police checkposts removed in capital: Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that all unnecessary police checkposts have been removed in the federal capital for the convenience of the general public.

Talking to journalists after inauguration of drive-in cinema here, the minister said that all checkposts have been removed except three as police mobile vans would active instead of checkposts, he added.

He said that first drive-in cinema was inaugurated in the Federal Capital in collaboration with Jazz and CDA which would provide a recreational activity to Islooities during the times of coronarvius pandemic. He asked the management to charge only Rs 50 per vehicle. Drive-in cinemas have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.

The minister said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started improving all public parks in the capital. Park was also being set up in the Minister Enclave, he added.

He said NADRA has already been cancelled employees weekly off in order to facilitate the people.