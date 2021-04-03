Allegations of making a deal of Gilani victory is baseless, says Bilawal

F.P Report

SUKKUR: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed media on Saturday at Jillani house Khairpur, commenting on recent senate elections he said that Yousuf Gilani’s success is not digestible by some friends of PML-N”

After extending condolence to Syed Qaim Ali Shah on the demise of his Son Syed Muzaffar Shah and daughter Najima Shah, he responded towards questions of media.

While criticizing opposition he said, some friends are in opposition doing opposition with opposition, we do not want to get involved in any controversy because it can favour to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to selection of Yousuf Raza Gillani as opposition leaders he said that PPP from its foundation refrained to make a deal, perception of making a deal over a Yousuf Raza Gillani’s victory as Leader of opposition in Senate was totally baseless and aimed to dent PDM.

He said that the opposition should target the government together, there should not be cross-party politics, the N-League should be happy at the success of the PPP, but some of the friends of the PMLN-League are unable to digest the victory.

PPP leader also put forward demand for “fresh and transparent elections in country”.

Lambasting the government he said that the PTI government has stopped economic growth, adding that we will not tolerate any attack on economic sovereignty.

Labeling PM as Confucius he said that PM has sold out the institutions of the Pakistan.

He said that we oppose SBP ordinance, saying that confused, inefficient Prime Minister has no ability to run the country. PPP leader further added that we will continue to oppose the PTI-IMF deal, PM does not respects parliament.

Bilawal also stated that countdown for the confused PM has started now and those three years given to PTI government, but nobody knows its policies.

He further mentioned that PTI has destroyed country and that Pakistan’s economy has dwindled to a point where the country is ranked lower than Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He said that PPP had called the CEC meeting to decide on resignations from assemblies after its leadership came under fire from the Opposition parties over the issue, adding that PPP has delayed its Central Executive Committee (CEC) scheduled for April 5 because on same day President Arif Alvi has convened a Senate session.

Bilawal remarked that after a Senate Session PPP fix a CEC meeting, while all major parties have shown their willingness for the move, PPP has sought time to deliberate on the matter, it added.

Referring to Yousuf Raza Gillani, he said that a review of the criticism within the opposition over party’s unilateral move to get senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was also on the agenda.

Regarding PDM he said that he aspires for a “united” opposition and hopes Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would play his role to unify them, adding that he had advised the PML-N to do “politics of tolerance”.

Mentioning Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman ailment he said he prays Maulana Fazl recovers quickly, as it was the JUI-F chief’s responsibility as PDM’s head to unite the opposition parties against the government.

PPP leader further commented that “I don’t believe any party needs to be persuaded. PDM was formed to bring down the government and that PPP chairman informed the opposition parties that serious decisions must be taken in politics”. “Misrepresentation is not good for any party’, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, keeping contact with him is inevitable and that PPP aspires for opposition parties to remain united and work together. Bilawal said no previous government had made life so tough for the People, Bilawal remarked.

Recalling Benazir Bhutto, he said that he never talked about a National government, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced the idea of Public-Private Partnership in 1993 which was followed by the efforts of Sindh government to generate energy using Thar coal for the first time.

PPP leader Bilawal affirmed saying ‘We strive for the development of every resource and industry in Sindh, including the palm trees of Khairpur, in a public-private partnership, to the maximum benefit of the local people and farmers’.

Additionally, during the Press Conference, President Press Club Khairpur Khan Muhammed and members demanded grant for Press Club Khairpur.

Over this demand, Billawal Bhutto instructed Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to announce a grant for Khairpur Press Club as a outcome of instruction a grant of 5 million to Press Club Khairpur was announced.