TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested a man accused of murdering an 11-year-old girl in the Bangi district of northern Takhar province, police said on Monday.

“The suspect, a resident of Mughal Qishlaq village, allegedly stabbed the girl to death due to a family dispute,” the police headquarters said in a statement.

The detainee is currently under investigation, according to, the statement, which did not mention the suspect’s relationship to the victim.