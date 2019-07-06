Alleged terrorist killed in CTD operation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: An alleged terrorist belonging to a banned outfit in the Notal district of Nasirabad, was killed in a raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday.

CTD official told media that they had received a tip-off about the alleged terrorists in a compound in the Notal area of Nasirabad. The terrorists in the compound opened fire, which the CTD officials returned, resulting in one terrorist being killed while the other two managed to escape.

The killed terrorist who has been identified as Shakirullah was involved in suicide attacks on Chilgari and Fatehpur shrines in the Bolan district along with the abduction of eight labourers from the Kech district in Balochistan, the CTD official said.

A Kalashnikov, four hand grenades along with a suicide jacked and 15 kgs of explosive material was recovered from the possession of the terrorists, the official added.