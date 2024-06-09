Alliance brewing against PTI-led govt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A formidable alliance against the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is brewing.

In this respect, PTI Parliamentary Chairman and former chief minister Mahmood Khan held crucial meetings in Islamabad with allies of the ruling PML-N in the Centre.

Another important meeting took place between KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Mahmood Khan in Islamabad.

According to sources, during the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasised the formation of a new alliance to challenge the PTI-led government in the province.

Kundi assured Khan of arranging meetings with the PPP central leadership.

On Saturday, PTI-P chief Mahmood Khan met with Federal Minister Amir Muqam, who made an offer to the PTI-P to join the alliance on behalf of the PML-N.