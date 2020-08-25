The hectic and sustained efforts of JIU (F) Central Amir Maulana Fazlu Rehman for cobbling together grand alliance of opposition parties could not succeed. Disappointed by the wavering attitude of leadership of mainstream opposition parties, PML-N and PPP to firmly support his demand of snap polls, the JUI Chief at least realised the dream of stitching an alliance with regional ethno-nationalist parties with pockets of vote bank in the provinces of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

The alliance of small opposition parties comprise JUI (F), ANP, PK MAP, JUP, National Party, and BNP(Maingal). It merits mention that in 2018 polls, JUI and PK MAP had put up candidates against each other in almost all constituencies of Pukhtun areas of Baluchistan, leading to humiliating defeats of their candidates. But interestingly, after the election results the top leadership of these parties had raised hue and cry that elections were rigged, merely because both Maulana Fazlu Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai did not accept their defeat as they had enjoyed a long stint in the corridors of power. They have all along supported the statuesque and had opposed the change for an egalitarian and participatory democracy based on the fundamentals of rule of law and transparency.

Maulana Fazlu Rehman is also unhappy with the top leadership of PML-N and PPP for allowing their law makers to vote for the passage of FATF related legislations and have labeled them facilitators of an illegitimate government. MPs of JUI (F) and PK MAP had voted against the bills of these legislations in Senate. Passage of legislations to curb money laundering and terrorism financing were inevitable to take off Pakistan from greylist in the upcoming plenary meeting of international FATF. Although the newly formed alliance of regional parties has vote bank confined to few constituencies in two small provinces yet their street power can bring political instability, which must be avoided in the prevailing regional situation.