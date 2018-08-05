Alliance with MQM out of necessity than choice, says PTI Karachi chief

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Firdaus Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said that the alliance with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was made due to certain necessities.

While addressing a press conference, Naqvi said that he standby on his accusations levelled against the MQM and the party went into alliance with the MQM because they had not enough party votes to elect Imran Khan as leader of the house in the national assembly.

“MQM lost because of Mayor Waseem Akhtar,” Naqvi said. “They (MQM) didn’t fulfil promises made to the nation.”

The PTI leader said that members of Pak Sarzameen Party, All Pakistan Muslim League and MQM are joining the party fold, but added that he is ensuring that the new entrants don’t hold criminal background.

“We can’t afford to include criminal elements in the party,” Naqvi added.

Faisal Sabzwari, a central of MQM-P, in his reaction to Naqvi’s statement said that the working relationship between the two parties will be effected by such statements. “We will put forward the statements before PTI leadership and will ask them about the compulsions,” he said.

Separately, MQM leader Farooq Sattar chose to reserve his answer when he was asked about his absence in the meeting of party leaders with Imran Khan at Banigala.

“This question should be asked from Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. I believe that MQM members should not take ministries,” he said.

Advertisements