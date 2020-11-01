Almost 38 electric buses to hit Islamabad roads by December: Minister

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said that the federal capital will be the first city to have environment-friendly electric transport with 38 electric buses by December this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said under the new MoU, the German company will invest in three phases; installations of its manufacturing plants, bus operations and technology transfer to Pakistan. He hoped that the project will attract 3 to 5 billion US dollars of foreign investment.

He said the introduction of electric vehicular technology will expedite work on the government’s policy to check environmental pollution.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working over a plan to convert public transport into electric vehicles in metropolitan cities of Pakistan.

The science minister said that after introducing an electric vehicle charging station in Islamabad, the govt had decided to install EV charging stations on motorways across the country.

“The project of installing EV charging stations on motorways would be completed in the next six months”, said Chaudhry after the signing ceremony of a strategic alliance agreement between govt and German company.

The introduction of electric vehicles will help in flourishing an eco-friendly system and mitigate the effects of global warming, said the federal minister.

“PTI government was giving special emphasis to the science and technology, education and future technologies to unleash the potential of the youth,” he vowed.

The government would establish more technology parks in the country to involve youth in the domain of innovation, he added. He further stated that the government was also making serious efforts to ameliorate the energy sector of Pakistan, adding Pakistan would soon be able to manufacture solar panels and lithium batteries.