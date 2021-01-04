Alphabet workers announce a union

Kia Kokalitcheva

WASHINGTON DC: A group of more than 200 employees at Google’s parent company announced on Monday that they’ve signed union cards with the Communications Workers of America, forming the Alphabet Workers Union.

Why it matters: This is the largest and most high-profile unionization effort among tech workers to date. The tech industry has historically eschewed unions, unlike other sectors like the auto industry.

Only a couple of small tech companies, like Kickstarter and Glitch, have recently unionized.

Details: The union would be open to all workers at Google and other Alphabet subsidiaries, regardless of their jobs. Some other small groups of Alphabet workers, like HCL contract workers in Pittsburgh and cafeteria workers in the Bay Area, have previously unionized.

The workers are seeking to form a minority union, which means it won’t seek formal recognition from the National Labor Relations Board, won’t need to win a formal election and won’t be able to negotiate a labor contract with Alphabet.

This also means that contract workers can join the union despite not having the right to formally unionize under U.S. labor laws.

The big picture: Alphabet has faced growing employee discontent over company practices in the last few years.

The company’s handling of sexual harassment sparked a large walkout in 2018. It has also received pushback on plans to potentially roll out a search engine in China and its work with the U.S. government to provide artificial intelligence analysis of drone footage.

The NLRB recently filed a complaint against Google, alleging the company illegally spied on workers who had organized protests and fired two of them in retaliation.

2021 will demand new kinds of video conferencing: Last year entrenched videoconferencing at the center of our work and private lives — but also showed us the limits and drawbacks of the tools we now depend on.

What’s happening: Services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebEx were a lifeline in 2020, channeling everything from work and school to parties and doctor’s appointments into our homebound lives.

The more we got to know these tools, however, the more we could see that putting a bunch of kids on Zoom sure doesn’t make it a party. For every conceivable use of videoconferencing, there’s a need for more nuanced and specialized software to deliver more enjoyable, less fatiguing experiences.

As we head into another year likely to be filled with online substitutes for in-person gatherings, most of us are still using the same basic software for K-12 school, religious services, family gatherings, work meetings and book clubs.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

Imagine, for example, an app built for birthday parties that offered kids some interactive fun — anything from a digital version of pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey to built-in-access to Super Mario or Minecraft. One can easily envision adult-themed possibilities as well.

Where it stands: The space has already seen some innovation, with Zoom adding much-needed security features and Microsoft Teams experimenting with a “together mode” — including venues like virtual coffee shops and lecture halls to give different types of gatherings a more appropriate digital space.

Cisco has started to offer custom versions of its WebEx software, including one designed for parliaments and state legislatures trying to conduct government business online.

Meanwhile, startups are also taking note. Mmhmm is among those offering tools to people who want to customize video meetings with more than just fun virtual backgrounds.

Other startups, including Spatial, are trying to use VR to make digital gatherings more immersive, though doing so takes away one of the few benefits of virtual meetings — being able to easily multitask.

Yes, but: Much is still lacking in these offerings — especially the ability to capture the whimsy, serendipity and intimacy of in-person events.

The big picture: Customized videoconferencing tools may be what users need, but the tech industry usually coalesces around one-size-fits-all platforms that substitute the power of scale for the appeal of tailor-made services.

From office-document software to search engines and social networks to e-commerce, tech remains a winner-take-all world. Videoconferencing requires a lot of bandwidth and technical overhead, and the ability to deliver that may win out over subtler improvements in interface and social features.

Between the lines: Better hardware can also play an important role in making video conferencing more satisfying.

Already we’ve seen Zoom come to smart displays such as Facebook’s Portal and Amazon’s Echo Show. TV set-top-boxes are probably next. Amazon already added camera support to its FireTV Cube device.

Dedicated video-conferencing devices could also break into the consumer market after being aimed almost entirely at businesses.

Meanwhile, 2021’s laptop models may get serious camera upgrades, coming after device makers have had time to address the rise of remote work in their development and production cycles.

What’s next: In the meantime, expect another year of people buying add-on microphones, cameras and ring lights to improve their at-home set-ups. (Axios)