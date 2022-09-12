Alvi confers award on Malaysian Navy’s chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, in recognition of his illustrious services to promote bilateral relations between the navies of Pakistan and Malaysia, in a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, here on Monday.

Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza, who earned a master’s degree of science in Defence and strategic studies from National Defence University, Islamabad, was conferred the award for his prominent role in promoting and strengthening defence relations between both brotherly countries, particularly in the naval and maritime domain and for being a sincere and close friend of Pakistan.

Later, while talking to Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, who called on him after the investiture ceremony, the President said that Pakistan greatly valued its mutually rewarding brotherly bilateral relations with Malaysia in all sectors, including defence and urged to further deepen the existing cooperation in the defence sector.

He emphasised the need for further strengthening the ties between the navies of the two countries to ensure the safety and security of maritime trade and protect the interests of the two countries in their respective naval jurisdictions.

The President appreciated the participation of the Malaysian Navy in the Naval exercises organized by Pakistan and invited Malaysian maritime-related industry to participate in the Pakistan Maritime Expo and Conference, 2023 (PIMEC-23). The President said that Pakistan looked forward to continued Malaysian Support for its bid to become a full dialogue partner in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to develop and promote mutually beneficial relations with ASEAN.

Related