Alvi, Erdogan agree to enhance ties

F.P. Report

ASHGABAT: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday held a meeting in Ashgabat with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

They concurred to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to achieve its objectives.

The two leaders underlined the need for collective efforts of the region particularly of the Islamic countries to stop Islamophobia.

President Alvi said there was a need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region.

He thanked the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the issue of Kashmir.

President Alvi also held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev here and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade and economic cooperation.

President Alvi underscored the need for increasing political contacts betw-een Pakistan and Azerba-ijan. They agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.