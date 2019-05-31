Alvi for database of disabled persons for effective policy-making

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed compilation of accurate database of disabled persons to help formulate effective policies for their betterment.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association of the Blind (PAB) 1from Karachi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the State was fully alive to its responsibility to provide all possible facilities to the visually-impaired persons.

The president lauded the efforts of the PAB in the field of education, training and rehabilitation of visually-impaired for improving their standard of living.

He called upon the PAB to establish close coordination with Bait-ul-Maal and assured them every possible support of their future endeavors besides ensuring proper implementation of their quota. The meeting was attended by PAB President Ghulam Dastagir and General Secretary Qari Saad Noor.

The PAB, founded by Late Dr Fatima Shah in 1960 and registered under the volunteer Social Welfare Agency Ordinance, aims at making visually-impaired self-relying, respectable and productive member of the society.

It is the only registered organization of its kind in Pakistan, having its federal zone in Islamabad, four provincial branches and 47 district branches across the country.

Additionally, the PAB also contributes in accommodation of considerable number of visually-impaired in government departments and private organizations against reserved quota of disabled persons.