Alvi gives approval to regularise 11 addl judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent. After the president’s approval, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification in this regard.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid and Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad are among the additional judges who have been made permanent. Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain, Justice Anwar Hussain and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa have also been made permanent. Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran are also among the judges who have been made permanent. The LHC chief justice will administer the oath to them. The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow, Friday, at 10:45am.

Meanwhile, the President Dr Arif Alvi also called for developing a relationship between higher educational institutions and market demands to determine the areas where more qualified graduates are needed. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the president on Thursday visited COMSATS University in Islamabad.

Addressing the 17th convocation of COMSATS University, President Arif Alvi asked the universities and the Higher Education Commission to do thorough research regarding job markets so that maximum seats can be allocated for that particular discipline of education. The president said this will not only provide markets with local human resources but will also help overcome unemployment.

He urged the graduating students to fulfill their duty toward their country and serve it with passion and dedication. Appreciating a large number of female graduates, Dr Arif Alvi said it is the responsibility of the state and society to ensure an enabling environment for women so that they can utilize their talent for the betterment of their families as well as their country. More than 1300 students from different disciplines were also awarded degrees on the occasion.

President stresses avoiding use of digital media as tool of misinformation, propaganda: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for preventing the use of digital platforms as tools of disinformation, misinformation and propaganda and instead using them for the society’s good.

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC-23) at the National Defence University (NDU), the president mentioned the misuse of communication technology in many countries with an objective to spread fake information.

The president urged the NSWC-23 participants to keep themselves abreast with latest developments particularly advancement in information technology, artificial intelligence and communications. President Alvi dilated upon issues concerning national security. He emphasized that “as a nation, we should shield our social and cultural values”. He called upon the course participants to work hard for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

The president lauded NDU for imparting quality training to future leadership in line with future challenges.

