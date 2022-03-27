Alvi links development of women with effective communication

KARACHI (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the art of communication is vital to empower the women and put them to the path of development.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the 2nd annual conference on the development discourses and critiques at the IBA city campus here on Sunday, he said that the effective communication plays an important role in the development. He said that some people could not adjust themselves to meet the needs of communication.

The President said that there are some tools and we have to acquire them to achieve our goals.

He further said that tool sets are available to improve the food production and health system.

The President said that it is the common perception in our society that the molvis are playing their role as an obstacle to controlling population in the country, which is wrong. He said that they (Molvis) are here to help us.

He further said that there are 9 millions pregnancies in the country in a year and out of them 4 million are unwanted.

The President said that women are not provided with equal rights even in the West. He said that the women have talent and they get admission into medical colleges 70 to 80 percent on merit in Pakistan.

He said that effective communication is the need of the hour to cope with the challenges coming on the way to development.

Earlier, Executive Director of the IBA, S Akbar Zaidi welcomed the President Dr. Arif Alvi to the Conference and said that they had very diverse discussions during the conference.

He said that tiny to big issues have been tried to cover in the development conference including the discussions on the disability. He further said that the representation of the women has also been ensured.

