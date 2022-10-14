Alvi okays Presidential Iqbal Awards for 3 authors

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved Presidential Iqbal Awards of the years 2015-20 in recognition of the literary and research work of three authors on National Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Muhammad Ikram Chughtai has been given presidential award on his book ‘Iqbal Aur Germany’ (Iqbal and Germany), authored in Urdu language. Dr Abdul Khaliq has been awarded for his English language book ‘Allama Iqbal, Concept of Ego and Related Perspectives’, and Ghaus Bakhsh Sabir for his book Balochi language on Iqbaliat. The president approved the awards in line with Article 48-1 of the Constitution and Iqbal Academy Ordinance 1962. President Alvi is the patron-in-chief of Iqbal Academy Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the President Dr Arif Alvi also remanded the case of the accused General Manager (GM) of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), who was awarded punishment ex-parte in a case of sexual harassment preferred by a female employee of PEMRA, to the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) to give him an opportunity being heard.

The President gave these directions while deciding on a representation filed by the GM of PEMRA against the orders of FOSPAH, wherein he was found guilty of being an abettor to Director General PEMRA who was found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague and was awarded the major penalty of “dismissal from service” and a fine of Rs2.5 million by the President.

The President said since FOSPAH decided the case ex-parte while the accused GM was on ex-Pakistan leave due to fear of threats to his life, therefore, he should be given a proper opportunity of being heard in line with the principles of natural justice.

The President held that since the accused GM and his lawyer had assured his availability through video conference for recording the testimony and cross-examination, therefore, the case was remanded to FOSPAH for a de-novo hearing. He advised that the decision should be finalized within 60 days. The President rejected the stance of the accused GM that he was not impleaded as a party in the original complaint preferred by the complainant and was only accused at a later stage.

He observed that in our social and cultural setting, where prevailing notions of family honour and taboos play a dominant role, it was not easy for a woman to speak up about such deeply disturbing incidents.

“There is also the apprehension of counter-allegations hurled against her character by the delinquent. For these and other reasons, many cases of sexual harassment remain unreported. Victims of sexual harassment who exhibit the courage to report the matter against all odds should not, therefore, be turned away on the ground of delay in lodging the complaint”, he added.

