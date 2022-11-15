Alvi, Zardari pray for early recovery of PM Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and former president PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday prayed for the early recovery of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from England a day ago.

In his message, President Alvi prayed for the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz. He said may Allah recover him from this ailment and advised him to take care.

In his get-well-soon message, former president Zardari prayed for early recovery of the premier. He said ‘we hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz will be serving this country and nation after recovering soon’.