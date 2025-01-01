Aman-2025 in Pakistan: Naval diplomacy for maritime security

Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

Pakistan is a critical Indian Ocean littoral state, exposed to non-state actors’ hazardous activities with risks to ships plying along the Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs). Being a seafaring nation, Pakistan cannot afford any disruption in traffic flow through these SLOCs and choke points. 90 percent of Pakistan’s trade is seaborne, and most of its energy requirements are also met through the sea. Therefore, it has struggled to keep SLOCs safe and secure for trade and to fully operationalize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The vastness of the seas and rapidly growing maritime threats such as attacks on ships in the Red Sea, damaged undersea cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea and elsewhere, and increasing illegal activities of shadow fleets undermining coastal states’ security have led to collaborative maritime security. This concept aims to establish a stable maritime order through integration rather than alienation. It emphasizes the need for nations to work together to address maritime threats and challenges such as piracy, terrorism, narco-arms trafficking and climate change.

Since 2007, Pakistan has been hosting biennial Aman (peace) maritime exercises in the North Arabian Sea. These exercises are not war games but dialogues and drills against nontraditional security threats. The motto of the Aman series, ‘Together for Peace,’ manifests that it is tough for any nation to address maritime threats and challenges such as piracy, terrorism, narco-arms trafficking and climate change alone. The participation of leading navies at the Aman maritime exercises is a testament to the endorsement of this concept and its role in promoting regional stability.

The Pakistan Navy will host the ninth edition of the Aman-2025 multinational naval exercise and maiden Aman dialogue from February 7 to 11. It will be one of the most prominent maritime events in the region and 60 countries will participate. They will bring ships, aircraft, personnel, special forces, marines and explosive ordinance disposal specialists. The exercise allows participating nations to strengthen ties, to share expertise and develop coordinated responses to the evolving dynamics of maritime security.

The theme of Aman-2025 is ‘Secure Seas; Prosperous Future.’ It underscores that the Aman naval exercise aims to foster regional cooperation to maintain good order at sea, improve interoperability, share experiences, understand each other, and exhibit a united resolve against terrorism and organized crimes in the maritime domain. Indeed, it demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforces regional maritime security and enhances interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies.

The Aman-2025 exercise will be divided into theoretical/intellectual and practical phases, i.e., the harbor and sea phases. The harbor phase will include seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning of sea evolutions. These activities are designed to prepare the participating nations for the sea phase. On the other hand, the sea phase will include an international fleet review, tactical maneuvers, and exercises related to maritime security, such as anti-piracy and counter-terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings, and air defense exercises. These exercises enhance the participants’ capabilities to respond to evolving maritime security threats.

The Aman-2025 exercise will introduce a significant new dimension— the Aman Dialogue. This platform is designed to complement the operational aspects of the exercise with strategic discussions on shared challenges and solutions. The Aman Dialogue will take place on the sidelines of the Aman-2025 exercise, where leaders will debate maritime security threats. The Chiefs of Naval Forces, heads of Coast Guards, and senior leaders worldwide will discuss regional maritime security and devise joint strategies to counter evolving maritime threats. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 120 delegations worldwide will attend the dialogue, highlighting its significance in the Aman-2025 exercise.

The Aman maritime exercises improve the Pakistan Navy’s capability to combat nontraditional threats and enhance the country’s soft image in the international community. Pakistan’s Navy participated in the United Nations-mandated Combined Maritime Task Forces 150 & 151 in regional and extra-regional joint bilateral and multilateral exercises intended for ‘peaceful coexistence’ and desire for greater regional harmony and cooperation. Besides, it reflects a growing trust in the Pakistan Navy’s “credibility in bringing navies of the East and West under a common platform, for the good of the global commons.”

The inter-state and intra-state conflicts in the Middle East and rapidly increasing nontraditional security challenges have severely destabilized the Indian Ocean region’s maritime security. Indeed, the Pakistan Navy’s endeavor to address the growing maritime challenges through diplomatic and cooperative strategies, such as Aman-2025 is a step in the right direction.

Courtesy: arabnews