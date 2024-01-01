AMAN dialogue 2025 — a new strategic initiative of Pakistan Navy

Iram Zahid

The oceans are a shared heritage of humanity, and our dependence on their resources is increasing with each passing day. Geo-economics is overriding geopolitics and is becoming a dominant strategic consideration with profound implications. Consequently, the security of global seaborne trade and energy routes, which underpin the global economic ecosystem, has gained unprecedented importance. Ensuring the free and uninterrupted use of the world’s oceans has become crucial for maritime nations’ security and sustenance.

Throughout history, strategic importance of the Indian Ocean has been at the crossroads of political, economic, and security paradigms at the global level. The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is bordered by 38 littoral states, including Pakistan, and features a diverse population with varying races, religions, and civilizations. Pakistan being a maritime state is heavily dependent on the Indian Ocean as 91% of its trade passes through it.

IOR states have distinct political systems, economic conditions, and interests. Approximately 58.3% of the world’s oil and more than 45% of its natural gas reserves are in this region. The region has seven choke points (including major and minor), three of which are critical to global trade. Daily, about 21 million barrels pass through the Strait of Hormuz and 17 million through the Malacca Strait. Around 120,000 ships traverse the Indian Ocean annually, accounting for about 50% of global shipping.

Conversely, the region is also one of the most politically active and potentially volatile areas. Political instability often stems from internal, local, and regional conflicts, making it prone to inviting external political and military interventions. The security landscape of the Indian Ocean has thus become multifaceted and dynamic.

Key factors destabilizing the region include the increasing demand for fossil fuels, the rise of new regional powers with the ability to project power, Freedom of Navigation Operations, spillover of land conflicts into the sea, and disruptions in global maritime Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). Due to non-traditional threats, global warming and subsequent sea-level rise, marine pollution and its effects on the global food chain, nuclear waste dumping, selective application of international/national maritime laws against other states (such as HMCR and MTCR), interference in regional SLOCs, and applying principles like Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (ABNJ) and Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) on the high seas. Additionally, advancements in naval weaponry, the application of AI in the maritime domain, the use of military drones, threats from major power rivalries, and developments in regional navies & naval capabilities require attention. These challenges pose significant governance challenges to maritime policymakers in maintaining good order at sea, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

This unique facet of IOR challenges have broadened the scope of security in the maritime domain, forcing the nations worldwide to rethink their maritime policies and force structures. This evolving global environment has also led to new alliances and power blocs. The rise of bloc politics, with major powers investing heavily to attract weaker states, and the establishment of naval bases, listening posts, and control of chokepoints, present significant challenges. Strategic alliances like AUKUS, I2U2, QUAD, and BRICS have far-reaching consequences for maritime nations. Beyond the economic, trade, and security dimensions of the maritime environment, the diplomatic, political, legal, technical, and military aspects are equally important. These intertwined features pose challenges and opportunities at sea often require multipronged approaches.

Pakistan recognizes that no single country can address the multifaceted challenges in 21st century alone. Therefore, a collaborative approach among maritime stakeholders is essential to maintain traditional and non-traditional threats. It is, therefore, Pakistan has been a key member of such initiatives i.e. CTF-150 and CTF 151 since 2004 and 2009 respectively. PN has commanded these task forces more than any other navy. In 2018, the Pakistan Navy also initiated the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) to ensure regional maritime security and safeguard global energy SLOCs passing through Pakistani waters. These initiatives have been a testimonial of Pakistan’s belief in a collaborative and cooperative approach for a common cause as stipulated under UNCLOS 83.

To enhance Maritime Domain Awareness, Pakistan Fusion Centre JMICC (Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre) is working 24/7 since 2013 to provide help to seafarers in Pakistan AORs and beyond. The Pakistan Navy has been conducting the multinational naval exercise AMAN biennially since 2007, with the most recent exercise held from 10-14 February 2023, involving over 50 countries. The AMAN exercise, under the motto “Together for Peace”. Traditionally, it includes two primary phases: the Harbour phase, featuring operational discussions, seminars, and cultural exchanges, and the Sea phase, focusing on inter-operability in tactical operations such as anti-piracy, air defense, and counterterrorism exercises, etc. The objectives of the AMAN exercise are to foster safe and sustainable maritime procedures, share experiences, and collectively address maritime threats to ensure regional peace and stability. The exercise enhances mutual understanding and trust among participating nations, contributing to the Pakistan Navy’s strategic goals and operational capabilities. In 2023, the AMAN series was further enhanced by the addition of the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC – 23), which provided the maritime business community an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s maritime potential and spur economic growth at the national level.

The AMAN exercise exemplifies Pakistan’s naval diplomacy, uniting diverse naval forces from the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), NATO, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), especially bringing the US, Russia, Iran, and China to interact in a completely apolitical setting. This initiative not only bolsters Pakistan’s image as a regional power but also reinforces its commitment to peace and stability in the maritime domain.

AMAN-25, scheduled for February next year, will further broaden its scope with the introduction of the ‘AMAN DIALOGUE.’ This forum will bring together naval chiefs, heads of coast guards, security organizations, maritime security experts, academia, think tanks, media, and maritime professionals from over 60 countries to collectively address pressing maritime issues through discussions, debates, and the exchange of ideas. The participation of such a diverse array of global leaders underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering international collaboration for the promotion and peace and stability.

The initiatives of AMAN-25, coupled with AMAN Dialogue, will highlight the Pakistan Navy’s pivotal role in shaping regional and international maritime security dynamics. By facilitating dialogue among global maritime stakeholders, Pakistan aims to strengthen its geopolitical standing and commitment to global peace. The addition of the AMAN Dialogue alongside traditional exercises demonstrates Pakistan’s proactive maritime strategy. The success of the AMAN Dialogue will underscore the critical importance of collaborative efforts to address emerging security challenges not only at the regional but also at a global level.

(The writer is a Research Associate at National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Islamabad)