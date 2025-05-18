Amarkhil: statistics should be released in coordination with ministry

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Public Health has rejected the statistics provided by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which claim that one woman dies every two hours due to preventable pregnancy and childbirth-related complications. The ministry spokesperson called them unfair,” “inaccurate,” and “far from reality.”

The spokesperson of the ministry emphasized that since the Islamic Emirate returned to power, special attention has been given to maternal and child health. He added that the ministry has requested both national and international organizations to coordinate with them before releasing any information about Afghanistan.

Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, stated: “Our request to all international institutions is that if they intend to release statistics, they must do so in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of fear among the public and avoid dissemination of incorrect information.”

Doctors in the country said that in order to reduce the maternal mortality rate due to pregnancy and childbirth-related causes, standard healthcare centers must be established even in remote areas, and experienced doctors and midwives must be present.

A doctor, Hassina Barkzai, said: “Unfortunately, in our provinces and remote districts, pregnant women do not have access to standard health centers. In addition, there is a lack of experienced healthcare personnel, and harmful traditional practices have also contributed to the rise in maternal deaths.”

A midwife, Morsal Sadat, said: “If knowledgeable midwives and those capable of handling both normal and complicated deliveries are allowed to work, the maternal mortality rate will naturally decrease.”

This comes as Andrew Saberton, deputy executive director of UNFPA, expressed concern during a press conference following his visit to Afghanistan. He warned that the organization’s funding for Afghanistan, which heavily depends on the United States, may be reduced. He also stated that one mother dies every two hours in Afghanistan due to preventable pregnancy-related complications.