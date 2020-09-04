Amazon to add 10,000 US jobs in Washington state

NEW YORK (AFP): Amazon plans to add 10,000 permanent jobs in the US state of Washington in the coming years in the growing tech behemoth’s latest expansion near its Seattle headquarters, the company said Friday.

The jobs will be based in Bellevue, 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Seattle.

The move comes as upheaval from the coronavirus accelerates growth at Amazon, which recently reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenues to nearly $89 billion.