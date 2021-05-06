Amazon to add Pakistan in sellers’ list in few days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: United States e-commerce giant ‘Amazon’ will add Pakistan to its sellers’ list within a few days, Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday.

An important milestone of the e-Commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe, the Adviser Commerce said on his official twitter account.

Adviser said “We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening.”

He said that it is an excellent opportunity for our youth, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs.

Previously it was confirmed that Pakistan would be listed among the approved countries of Amazon by end April 2021, but it was delayed for few days. But now the big news of the approval is only a few days away.

According to informed sources, the ministry of commerce and Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles were pushing to give this good news to the whole Pakistan naion before Eid-ul-Fitre.

Meanwhile Economic Counsellor, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the WTO and Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce Aisha Moriani told APP that the approval would benefit the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), small investors and individual free lancers.

She said with landmark decision, the new era of e-commerce boom for Pakistan was about to start.

Aisha Moriani has been actively engaged in the process of getting approval for Pakistan in Amazon sellers list.

She said now the small investors and SMEs would be able to sell their products across the globe by using the platform of Amazon.

However, she advised the people involved in the the e-commerce business to maintain the international standard of their products otherwise their accounts could be banned permanently.

She said the women skilled workers and domestic manufactures would also get an opportunity to sell their products internationally without leaving their homes.