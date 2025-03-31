Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad presents credentials to UN secretary general

NEW YORK (APP) : The new Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter.

The UN chief congratulated him on his new role and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Ambassador Asim has replaced Ambassador Munir Akram, who left his position as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN after completing his tenure on March 31, 2025.

Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Asim served as his country’s ambassador to France and Monaco and as Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from November 2022 to December 2024.

Before holding several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as the spokesperson, in Islamabad, he served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) from 2017 to 2021.

His work with the United Nations in New York and Geneva includes serving as a member of the country’s delegation to the Security Council in 2003-2004 and in 2012-2013, when he also served as Pakistan’s political coordinator in the Council.

He has represented Pakistan at the Human Rights Council and the review of Pakistan’s reports to the Committee on the Rights of the Child and the Committee against Torture. He also served as the Deputy Chef de Cabinet to the General Assembly President from 2009-2010.

Ambassador Asim joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1993. In a diplomatic career spanning three decades, he has made his mark working across regions from Europe and Africa to Asia and the United Nations at various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

He is a graduate of the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore (1991, Electrical Engineering, Gold Medal), and the University of the Punjab, Lahore (1988, Bachelor of Arts, Gold Medal).

Born on 27 November 1966 in Lahore, Ambassador Asim is married and has three daughters.