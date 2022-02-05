Ambassador Khan: Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination

F.P. Report

Washington DC: Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC organized a Webinar “A Day to stand up in solidarity with Kashmir” today to reaffirm unflinching support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The speakers included Mr. Afzal Khan, CBE MP andLabour Shadow Justice Minister in UK, Ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Ms. Danielle Khan, U.S. based Kashmiri Human Right Activist & Special Assistant to the Dean, Johns Hopkins SAIS and Colonel (R) Wes Martin, Political Analyst.

Expressing complete solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers said that in IIOJ&Kfaced a human rights catastrophe due to unparalleled atrocities by the Indian occupation forces. They demanded that India should immediately repeal draconian laws, end the military siege, stop demographic changes in the occupied region, lift communication blockade and release all political prisoners in IIOJ&K. The speakers saluted the courage and steadfastness of the people of IIOJ&K in the face of the worst human rights violations. They unanimously refuted Indian narrative of Kashmir being India’s internal matter and pledged to continue to raise their voice for the basic human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The speakers alsohighlighted theState sanctioned discrimination against Muslims and other minorities in India as well as in IIOJK and emphasized that urgent international intervention was warranted to holdBJP government to account.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dr. AsadMajeed Khan thanked the speakers for highlighting various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K. He said that IIOJ&K was today witnessing the heaviest concentration of security forces anywhere in the world, which were committing unprecedentedatrocities against the people of IIOJ&K with impunity. He also expressed deep concern over BJP’s long-term project of altering IIOJ&K’s demographythat continuedunabated. The Ambassador called upon the international community, especially the US to play their due role and urge India to cease its human rights violations in IIOJ&K and take meaningful steps to resolve the 75 year old dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.