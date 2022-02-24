Ambassador Khokar says Pakistani community, students in Ukraine are safe

F.P. Report

Pakistan Ambassador to Ukraine Maj-Gen (retd) Dr Noel I. Khokhar Thursday said that all the students and members of the Pakistani community in Ukraine were safe.

Talking to local news channel, he said that Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine was in contact with the Pakistani students, adding that all the students had been directed to move to Ternopil city.

🚨 For all 🇵🇰s in Ukraine, please note the following emergency contact details to get in touch with @PakinUkraine for timely assistance and guidance.



📧 parepkyiv@gmail.com



📱 +380638282984



📌Our Embassy is available 24/7 to offer assistance to Pakistanis in Ukraine. https://t.co/IvuNcxWuIv — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 24, 2022

“Ukraine’s airspace is closed. The students will be repatriated after normalisation of conditions in the country,” he stated.

The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine tweeted, “The Airspace of Ukraine is closed. The Embassy is in touch with the students who couldn’t leave according to the Advice given to them earlier.”

“They have been asked to go to Ternopil. Where arrangements for their evacuation will be made as situation allows,” the embassy tweets.